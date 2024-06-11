Browns' mandatory minicamp begins June 11

Jun. 10—Some of the Browns' best players, including defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Amari Cooper, guard Joel Bitonio and tight end David Njoku, chose to skip the offseason program that began in April at the team complex in Berea.

The OTAs are voluntary, and if some of the stars of the team that finished 11-6 last year chose to work out on their own, well, that's just the way it goes. Head coach Kevin Stefanski accepts it for what it is.

From here on out, though, team-time is no longer voluntary. A three-day mandatory minicamp begins June 11 in Berea. When it concludes, players are on their own until late July when training camp begins. As they did last year, the Browns will begin training camp at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

There are several new coaches on Kevin Stefanski's staff. One of them is defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire.

Garrett is going to find out Cesaire means business. Garrett was voted the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year by a panel of sports writers — after a successful campaign by Stefanski — but Cesaire is expecting greater things from Garrett this year.

"A lot more, and Myles knows that," Cesaire said recently. "Myles is the type of person that wants to be great. He's not just resting on his laurels and what he did last year.

"We've been in contact with each other, and I know that he's been working hard. Obviously, when you lose in the playoffs, you don't feel great about it. And so, he has things that he needs to work on. Everybody's working on some things. You're going to see a drastic improvement from everybody this year."

Bitonio, preparing for his 11th season, has to get reacquainted with new offensive line coach Andy Dickerson. Dickerson replaced legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who left the Browns on excellent terms after four years to coach under his son Brian Callahan. Brian is a first-year head coach of the Titans.

"(Dickerson) worked me out coming out of college (2014) at Nevada," Bitonio said before the Browns' charity golf outing last week. "He was with the Rams. We had lunch or dinner, we did some board work. So I had a small relationship with him then. Obviously I've known him across the league.

"Poe (Browns center Ethan Pocic) had him in Seattle (Seahawks). So it's good. He has good energy. He brings some passion to the field. We're still working through an offense. I haven't obviously been on the field with him yet, but so far it's been good when I've been in the meetings and I've kind of picked his brain on some things."

Cooper and Njoku will be on the practice field with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the first time when minicamp begins. Though he was not on the practice field during the three weeks of OTAs, Njoku, when interviewed at his charity softball game June 8 at Classic Park, dropped a one-word hint about how the offense will be different under Dorsey: "Juicy." He would not elaborate.

Minicamp will mark the first time Cooper and Jerry Jeudy are on the field together. The Browns acquired the fifth-year wide receiver from the Broncos in March for a 2024 fifth-round and sixth-round draft pick.