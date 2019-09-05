Browns makeover includes adoption of color rush uniforms as primary gear

Color rush uniforms have been the subject of derision and confusion around the NFL, especially among Jets and Bills fans who struggle with red-green color blindness.

In 2017, the Washington Redskins flat-out refused to wear the all-gold uniforms they were slated to don for a Thursday night game.

New outlook, new gear

But one team has embraced the rush along with their newfound identity as division favorites — the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that they have adopted their color rush uniforms as their primary gear for the 2019 season.

The team explained in announcing the news that they got permission to wear the all-brown duds with orange accents after petitioning the NFL.

The team cited “some of the Browns’ best moments from the 2018 season” while wearing the color rush uniforms as the impetus for the move, complete with a sappy video ode to the gear.

With a new outlook on football after decades of irrelevance, it makes sense to show up to the party wearing different gear.

