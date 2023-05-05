Browns mailbag post-2023 NFL draft edition: What positions are still concerning?

It has been a good offseason so far as the Cleveland Browns have added talent in needed areas, both through free agency and the 2023 NFL draft. Some of the biggest issues from last season, like the lack of run-stoppers, have already been addressed though the roster is far from perfect.

The team showed they weren’t done in free agency on Thursday when they address the lack of safety depth by signing versatile veteran Rodney McLeod. So after the offseason so far what are the biggest questions remaining with the roster and what can we expect from this year’s rookies, those answers and more are in this edition of the Browns mailbag.

With the draft concluded, which positional group concerns you the most for the 2023 season?

For me it is still defensive tackle, don’t get me wrong they have made significant upgrades already. However, I’m not high on Siaki Ika and even if you are Dalvin Tomlinson is still the only proven player that is any good. They could use a veteran player that can do a little bit of everything, especially as insurance if Tomlinson gets hurt because if he does you are in a really bad spot.

Which AFC North team in your opinion had the best draft?

I can’t lie. It was the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted several of my favorite prospects in this year’s class. As they typically always do they reloaded on the defense and have some pieces that are sure to cause the Browns headaches for years. The team’s overall success will likely hinge on the development of quarterback Kenny Pickett because the rest of the team has plenty of talent.

Is the running back room set thru training camp?

I don’t think so as you don’t have anything to be confident about after Jerome Ford who is unproven himself. During an interview on Thursday, general manager Andrew Berry said there is the possibility they make a move in the next several weeks. Just like they did with McLeod they have to bring in someone that has a proven track record as a backup plan.

“There may be some other things that we’re looking to do, either on the veteran market or trade market over the next several weeks.” – #Browns GM Andrew Berry on @ESPNCleveland to @egoldie80 on what happens after the draft and when he can getaway and unplug. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 4, 2023

They picked up his option (Jedrick WIlls) but how hopeful are they that he can be the LT after this season?

I think they have a ton of faith in Jedrick Wills turning into the player they thought they were drafting with the 10th overall pick in 2020. They have said many times they are happy with his progress even if there are some times that he doesn’t play up to his ability. The hardest thing about moving on from Wills is the fact that he has so much raw talent at the position you don’t want to miss out on him putting it all together consistently.

