Browns Mailbag: Myles Garrett chatter, DeAndre Hopkins hype, and more

The 2023 Cleveland Browns season draws closer and closer as offseason workouts continue and training camp is set to kick off next month. It has been a great offseason for general manager Andrew Berry who has been aggressive in plugging roster holes hoping to field a contender in the fall.

Though the roster does still have a few areas they could improve on overall the team on paper should be one of the best talent-wise. Could Berry make other moves before the team opens training camp in late July? Let’s take a look at this question as well as other reader questions in this edition of the Browns mailbag.

Do you really buy into all of the Myles Garrett criticism (for missing OTA's) from the past week?

No, not really, after all, they are voluntary workouts and Myles Garrett is one of the last players I’m worried about missing helmet and shorts workouts. It would always be nice to have the leaders of the team to be there but it’s not going to make or break Garrett’s season or the Browns defense. I can understand why some people were upset but to me, it’s not consequential.

What 3 undrafted free agents that the Browns signed do you think have the best chance of making the team?

There are some intriguing options that the team brought in after the draft ended. However, the top three for me would be Safety Ronnie Hickman, Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, and running back Hassan Hall. Hickman brings a ton of versatility to a rebuilt safety room and can do a lot of the things that Rodney McLeod can do and learning from McLeod could set Hickman up to be successful next year.

The Browns didn’t add a linebacker in the draft but Diabate has the tools to make the roster. Diabate is a great athlete that plays aggressively against the run as a physical player that doesn’t shy away from contact. Hall is one of the few running backs the team added and has some intriguing tape to be quality depth in the NFL.

Let’s say the Browns end up with Hopkins, what reciever(s) would end up a casualty of the signing

If the Browns were to sign DeAndre Hopkins I’m not sure anyone significant would be a casualty this season. Depending on how long the deal for Hopkins would be if it’s multiyear I think it would mean the team would not extend Donovan Peoples-Jones. However, in a passing league, I do not think anyone at the top of the roster would be out this year however though it would likely mean Jakeem Grant would not be on the roster in 2023.

What's going to be the make up of the defensive line room?

I think that the edge rusher position is pretty well set in stone barring an injury with Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire though if they decide to keep six I think Isaiah Thomas is that guy.

The defensive tackle room is harder to project with only two players feeling like locks in Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie Siaki Ika. The team gave a good amount of guaranteed dollars to Trysten Hill who feels like a player to watch in training camp. Ultimately I think Perrion Winfrey will be given another year and either Trysten Hill or Maurice Hurst will take the fourth and final spot. The team could still add another veteran but I don’t think they will unless no one steps up in training camp.

Which rookie, drafted or undrafted, if any, can you see cracking the opening day lineup?

Barring any injury to a player in front of them I think the rookie that has the clearest path to starting opening day is defensive tackle Siaki Ika. Though I am not as high on him as the Browns seem to be he has the best chance to be the starting nose tackle against the Bengals. He has the size and strength to clog up running lanes and slow offenses down without many people ahead of him on the depth chart.

