Browns Mailbag: Jedrick Wills, Perrion Winfrey, and dark horse roster candidates

The Browns wrapped up offseason workouts after last week’s mandatory minicamp. You aren’t winning any games in June but it was a productive minicamp for the offense that looks better than last year. Quarterback Deshaun Watson talked about having fun on the football field and how much better he feels this offseason than last. Questions remain about the overall future of the roster, will Perrion Winfrey make the roster after an offseason arrest that ended with the charges being dropped? What should the team expect from Jedrick Wills and what dark horse candidates could make the roster?

Let’s examine these questions and more in this edition of the Browns mailbag. Questions for future mailbags can be emailed to brownsmailbag@gmail.com.

Thoughts on Jed Wills, I’m afraid he’s the weak link for the offense.

It has been a rollercoaster few years for Jedrick Wills but I do think that he gets more flack than he deserves. Overall he is an average player with spikes above and below average. Sometimes you watch him and you can see how immensely talented he is and other reps look like he isn’t playing through the whistle.

Overall I do not think he will be a liability that holds you back from a Super Bowl but I’m not sure he will ever be the player he is capable of being. Though if anyone is capable of maximizing his talent it is Bill Callahan.

Which high payed player will be the first to be traded?

Though I don’t see anything happening until next year I think the most likely candidate is Wyatt Teller. He hasn’t been as good as he was when the extension was given and they have so much money invested in the rest of the line. It will be telling next offseason if they sign a veteran guard in free agency that they are leaning to move on. Teller is good but he is much better as a run blocker than a pass blocker and the offense will be throwing the ball a lot more going forward.

Do you think Perrion Winfrey gets cut before the 53-man roster?

I think the Browns will give Winfrey every chance to prove himself in training camp as long as there aren’t any more off-the-field issues. If there is anything else off the field, either a violation of team rules or criminal behavior, I think he will be cut. Ultimately if someone like Maurice Hurst is healthy and playing well Winfrey will not make the final roster.

Who is 1 player that is not considered to be likely to make the roster at the moment, that you see making the Final Cut?

Last year D’Anthony Bell had a great preseason and made the roster as a UDFA so it isn’t crazy that it could happen again. For me, the dark horse remains Mohamoud Diabate the linebacker from Utah. The Browns have question marks at linebacker based on guys coming off injuries and the uncertainty if they will be ready for the season.

Diabate is a great athlete scoring a 9.11 RAS and is an instinctual player that excels in the run game. He is a physical player not afraid of contact that could also provide some important special teams snaps.

With Harrison Bryant’s reworking his contract, what do you see as his role for ‘23?

This move came as a bit of a surprise as I expected Bryant to be off the roster after the addition of Jordan Akins. Bryant will likely see a smaller role but one very similar to his first two years when Austin Hooper was with the Browns. They will likely ask him to play special teams as well as some fullback when they do go under center. If you look at his rookie year usage when Njoku was healthy that will likely be similar to his usage this year.

