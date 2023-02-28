Browns Mailbag: Concern over lack of offensive coaching changes?

The offseason for the Cleveland Browns is in full effect with the NFL Scouting Combine kicking off in Indianapolis this week. The Browns announced eight coaching changes on Monday and some fans are not happy about not adding a new quarterback coach and voice to the room. With free agency and the draft taking place in the next couple of months, what will the Browns’ overall plan of attack be?

Let’s take a look at these and more reader’s questions in this week’s mailbag, you can email future questions to brownsmailbag@gmail.com to get your questions answered in future mailbag articles.

Is there concern with a lack of coaching changes on offensive side? Offense seemed stale towards end of season.

Browns coaching changes

I wouldn’t say concerned but it does feel like a missed opportunity to bring in a different quarterback coach like James Urban or someone that worked with Watson before. However, bringing in Bill Musgrave does add a new voice and plenty of experience in the NFL.

There is an opportunity for the offense to evolve and the staff didn’t change much however I still believe Kevin Stefanski is up to the challenge. I truly believe that you didn’t get to see what the offense will look like with Watson since they had to install two offenses and change so late in the season.

What needs do you think are addressed in the draft vs. FA? Is it based on availability or is there a model?

Browns

It’s all about what is available and what the cost is for those assets like the wide receiver market in free agency is terrible. This must be attacked through the draft or trade market swamping a draft pick for a young speedster needing a change of scenery.

Defensive tackle, for example, should be addressed in both phases because it needs to be overhauled and there are short-term answers in free agency with talented long-term options in the draft.

Who would be your DT pairing of choice in this class? (If you drafted multiple players at the position)

Browns draft target Keeanu Benton

I’m not sure drafting multiple defensive tackles is the best idea because two rookies in a room that is usually only four deep might be a stretch. However, the dream if you did would be pairing Keaanu Benton with Bowling Green’s Karl Brooks.

Benton does all the dirty work in the run game eating blocks and clogging rushing lanes. Karl Brooks has violent hands and great power as a pass rusher that moves well for a man of his size despite going to a small school. Both have the tools to become nice three-down players at the position.

How realistic is it that the Browns trade out of 42 to collect another top 100 pick?

Browns

Absolutely and you saw an example of that last year when the Browns traded out of the second round. If there is a situation for Andrew Berry to get good value that he thinks is worth it he will make the move. The team will continue to look to make the most of all of its assets and getting multiple cracks in the top 100 will always be a good thing to have.

