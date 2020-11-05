Browns lost on out waiver claim on WR Dante Pettis

The Browns tried to add to the wide receiver depth chart this week, but their winning record became a detriment.

Cleveland placed a waiver claim on Dante Pettis, a wide receiver waived this week by the San Francisco 49ers. But the Browns lost out on Pettis when the New York Giants placed a claim as well. The 1-7 Giants have a higher waiver claim priority based on their record.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the 2-5 New England Patriots also placed a claim on Pettis that would have superseded the Browns’ claim.

Pettis washed out of the 49ers despite being a 2018 second-round pick out of Washington. After a promising rookie campaign, he’s caught just 11 passes in 16 games over the last two years, with three drops mixed in.

