Browns lose third LB due season-ending injury as Sione Takitaki tears ACL

The Cleveland Browns have been hit with another massive injury blow to their linebacker room. After already losing both Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips to season-ending injuries, the Browns will now also be without starting MIKE linebacker Sione Takitaki. Speaking to the media today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated Takitaki has a torn ACL after leaving yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The Browns may now have to turn back to either Deion Jones or to the vastly improved and developing second-year linebacker Tony Fields II. With five games left to go, including a big one against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, the Browns will have to find an answer in the middle of their defense and fast.

