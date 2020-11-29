Browns lose S Ronnie Harrison for the game on the first snap vs. Jaguars

Ronnie Harrison made the tackle on the very first play against his old team. It wound up being the only rep the Browns safety will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Harrison suffered a shoulder injury while making the tackle on Jaguars RB James Robinson. He walked off under his own power but there was no movement in his left arm or shoulder as he walked with the trainers.

The Browns initially ruled Harrison as questionable to return but quickly ruled out the third-year safety. He was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars just before the season began.

Karl Joseph took over for Harrison in the Browns’ injury-ravaged secondary.