Browns lose RB D’Ernest Johnson to Jaguars as he signs one-year deal

As NFL free agency continues along, the Cleveland Browns have lost their third-string running back. Signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, D’Ernest Johnson departs Cleveland looking for a bigger role.

Johnson will always be remembered fondly for his Thursday Night Football showing against the Denver Broncos in 2021. With all of running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, as well as starting quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined, Johnson carried the football 22 times for 146 yards and a touchdown in a Browns’ win. He went on to rush for another 100-yard game in Week 18 against the Bengals.

Best of luck to D’Ernest as he heads to Duval County.

