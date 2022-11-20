Browns lose C Ethan Pocic on first play, now in locker room

It only took one play for the Cleveland Browns to fall behind the injury bug as center Ethan Pocic has left with a knee injury. Pocic is questionable to return for the Browns as Hjalte Froholdt has entered the game at center for Cleveland.

Up 7-3 on the Buffalo Bills after an Amari Cooper touchdown on the opening drive of the game, the defense has bucked up on two straight drives. The Browns, however, have not had much luck running the football, and the loss of Pocic has been the primary factor in this one. The Browns are looking to get their fourth win of the season and steal one from the Bills here.

Ethan Pocic is questionable with a knee injury for #Browns according to press box announcement. Hjalte Froholdt will stay in at center. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 20, 2022

