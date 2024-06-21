Browns’ Lonnie Phelps hit with DUI, waived by team after crashing SUV into Florida restaurant

Police say Cleveland Browns defensive end Lonnie Phelps was blitzed when he crashed his SUV into a south Florida restaurant Wednesday night.

Video obtained by TMZ shows a semi-coherent Phelps becoming animated when police in Key West attempted to ascertain what happened outside Red Shoe Island Bistro shortly before 9 p.m.

Cops said they were called to check out a crash involving a black Hyundai SUV with its hood lodged into a restaurant wall.

When they arrived, witnesses reportedly identified the 23-year-old athlete and his girlfriend as the people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Officers said neither of the two were cooperative during an investigation of the wreck. Phelps allegedly complained all the way to the station, then wet himself upon arrival.

“I’m not from out here,” he said while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. “You’re probably gonna beat my ass and kill me right now and no one will know.”

The Browns told Cleveland station WOIO they were “aware of the situation.” On Thursday afternoon, they announced Phelps had been waived by the team.

Despite being a standout player at the University of Kansas, Phelps went unpicked in the 2023 NFL draft before catching on as a free agent. He’s been largely relegated to the Browns’ practice squad.