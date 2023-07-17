Browns have long checklist as start of training camp nears | Jeff Schudel

Jul. 17—The Browns and Jets start training camp a week earlier than the 30 other NFL teams because they meet Aug. 3 in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton.

The Browns are starting camp July 22 not in Berea as they normally would, but in Greenbrier, W.Va., because Coach Kevin Stefanski believes the time at the resort will be good for team bonding. He is grateful team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam were willing to foot the bill.

The extra week and the extra preseason game will come in handy because the Browns have many issues that must be resolved if they are going to contend for the AFC North championship. They were last in the division at 7-10 last year, two games behind the third-place Steelers and three behind the Ravens. The Bengals cruised to the title at 12-4.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Browns were busy in the offseason fortifying the roster and coaching staff so they could compete for a spot in the postseason. Here is a recap of the key additions they made since last season ended with a 28-14 loss in Pittsburgh.

Coaching: Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

Receivers: Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, Cedric Tillman and tight end Jordan Akins

Defensive line: DE Za'Darius Smith, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DT Maurice Hurst, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Tristen Hill

Secondary: S Juan Thornhill and S Rodney McLeod.

The top priority for Stefanski is obvious and one the fourth-year head coach began working on in the final six games last year. He has to get Deshaun Watson playing as Watson did in 2020 when he was with the Houston Texans. The Texans were 4-12 that year, but Watson threw 33 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions while leading the league with 4,823 passing yards.

Advertisement

Seven hundred days elapsed between Watson playing his last game with Houston and his first with the Browns on Dec. 4 last year after serving his 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He was 3-3 and threw seven touchdown passes and five interceptions. The word "rust" appeared in every story written about Watson.

"He's working really hard," Stefanski said during minicamp in June, the last time the Browns practiced. "He's got, like any of us, one year into it, has a better grasp of all things. So we just have to continue to stack days and get better every day."

Watson had the entire offseason with OTAs and minicamp plus some non-team informal sessions to work with his receivers.

"I'm pretty far ahead of where I was last year," Watson said June 7 at minicamp. "Last year, it was just learning a new system, trying to adapt to different teammates, different players, how guys run routes, how Kevin calls the plays, and just being able to process the game at the speed I know.

Advertisement

"And being able to talk to Kevin and AVP (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt) at the end of the year about what we want to do and being confident about it. It allows me to play a little bit faster when I'm on the field."

So Watson was asked if he's ready to say he's shaken off the rust.

"I am not," he said. "We'll figure that out Week 1 in Cleveland Browns Stadium against Cincinnati. That's when I can really, after that game, we can see where things are going."

2. Get Nick Chubb in sync with Watson: This one will bear watching as the season progresses. Nick Chubb rushed for 12 touchdowns in 11 games with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He rushed for zero touchdowns in six games with Watson. No one seems worried the trend will continue.

Advertisement

"You can't really look at the numbers," Chubb said. "Twelve is the most I've ever had since I've been here. I don't think it had much to do with it. I think we do have to figure some things out, get the kinks out on offense. I don't think I'm hindered by Deshaun at all."

Chubb averaged 18.2 carries a game with Brissett and 17 a game with Watson at the helm.

3. Get more from Jedrick Wills: I am not president of the Jedrick Wills fan club, and I am not alone. A source told me the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were happy the Browns took Wills with the 10th pick in the 2020 draft because Tristan Wirfs was the tackle they wanted with the 13th pick. The source said the Bucs wouldn't have taken Wills 13th if the Browns had taken Wirfs 10th because they were concerned about Wills' work ethic. Wirfs was in the last two Pro Bowls.

Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters was asked what Wills has to work on to be a better player.

Advertisement

"Just refining everything," Peters said. "Just being more disciplined, and I think he's starting to do that where he understands the proper sets, the proper techniques given the situation. And then just winning every time. Just winning and finishing."

Finishing is the operative word. It applies to all the linemen.

"We just have to stay in front of our man, and as simple as that may sound, we have to do it and block for a long time, because we know Deshaun can make big plays late," Peters said.

4. Fix Cade York: The Browns used a fourth-round draft pick on Cade York in 2022, and York kicked a 58-yard field goal on the final play in the season opener to beat the Carolina Panthers (and Baker Mayfield), 28-26. General Manager Andrew Berry looked like a genius for picking York.

Advertisement

It was all downhill for York after that. He led the Browns with 107 points, but he missed eight of 32 field goals. A 75 percent success rate isn't good enough. One of special team coordinator Bubba Ventrone's tasks is getting York to increase his success rate.

"Great kid, hard worker, very in tune with his mechanics, and almost too in tune at times, I would say," Ventrone said in minicamp. "So trying to get him to just kind of make everything simple, make the corrections fast and apply them to the next kick. We're working through some things now. Operations have been pretty solid to this point."

Former Browns kicker Phil Dawson once said teams should hire a kicking coach because, unlike, say, an offensive line coach who specializes coaching his group, special teams coordinators generally don't know the finer nuances of kicking.

5. JOK needs a big season: Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has made it clear he wants to attack the quarterback with his front four. It's a strategy his defensive linemen, unsurprisingly, love.

Advertisement

But that scheme of siccing the pass rushers on the quarterback like four dogs trying to get to one food bowl comes with risks. The Browns expect opponents to use screen plays to slow the pass rush. That's where Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the third-year linebacker from Notre Dame, can show the Browns they can depend on him.

"He's a very good ball searcher," linebackers coach Jason Tarver said. "He's very good at closing ground. He's very good in one-on-one matchups; that's stayed the same.

"Where does he need to go? He needs to continue to develop his body. Jeremiah, he's fast. So he just needs to get really strong so he can explode through blockers and those things that he does really well because he will hit you. But it's the strength to be able to do it play in and play out."

JOK, 6-foot-2, 221 pounds, missed the final four games of 2022 with a foot injury.

Advertisement

6. Find best D-line combinations: The first team defensive line in training camp had Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo at end with Dalvin Tomlinson and Za'Darius Smith at tackle. Smith might end up spending more time at defensive end, but the prospect of him rushing from the inside and Garrett from the outside is intriguing.

"We'll find our personality in training camp," Schwartz said. "Part of what training camp is going to be for us is finding out what our best combinations are and how guys play off of each other. That's going to be important.

"I think that we do have some flexibility there, particularly a guy like Za'Darius Smith, who's a very effective inside rusher. We'll play a lot of guys up front. We'll roll through eight, maybe even nine guys at times, trying to keep guys fresh and keep them throwing 100 mph fastballs."

Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst, Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai and Tristen Hill plus ends Anthony Wright and Isaiah Thomas are all part of the group Schwartz envisions "throwing 100 mph fastballs" in the fourth quarter when the opposing offensive line is theoretically tired.

Advertisement

Schwartz' excitement is contagious, and his players have the fever.

7. Find roles for receivers: Berry dedicated the offseason to finding more receivers for Watson. He traded for Elijah Moore and he signed Marquise Goodwin plus tight end Jordan Akins in free agency. He used his first draft pick to take wide receiver Cedric Tillman from Tennessee.

Amari Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and a career-best nine touchdowns last season. Donovan Peoples-Jones set career highs with 61 catches and 839 receiving yards a year ago.

"Everything is new," Watson teased when asked about the offense. "The foundation and the structure of the offense is the same, but as we build and continue to get ready for the season, everything else is new.

"AVP and Kevin have done a great job of getting all of the guys in the receiver room being able to do everything — playing different positions, playing outside, inside. Everyone can do everything. So you never know going into a game plan or a situation what personnel we have in and what we can do out of that personnel grouping. So it's awesome."

Players say all they want to do is win, but don't believe for a second they don't want their catches, too, because that's how they get paid. Van Pelt and Stefanski have the difficult challenge of drawing up winning game plans and keeping everyone happy.

—Only eight practices in Berea will be open to the public this summer. The first is at 2 p.m. August 1, two days before the Hall of Fame game and four days before Browns legend Joe Thomas is enshrined in Canton.