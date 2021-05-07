Browns locked into top 8 in latest NFL power polls

The flood of post-draft power polls are hitting the presses, and Browns fans don’t have to scroll down very far before finding Cleveland. The Browns are a top-8 fixture in the latest wave of NFL power rankings.

The No. 7 spot is where the Browns sit in the latest update from Touchdown Wire. The opening commentary speaks volumes,

Two straight drafts leaving analysts struggling for the right words to explain how much they liked them? Free agents actually wanting to become Browns? It is certainly a new day in Cleveland.

Sports Illustrated pegs the Browns at No. 8, while CBS launched Kevin Stefanski’s team all the way up to No. 5 in the post-draft update. NBC matches Touchdown Wire with a No. 7 ranking.

The loftiest rank comes from Bleacher Report, which places the Browns at No. 4 overall. And it makes sense,

The Cleveland Browns are a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the AFC. That statement would have earned you some serious side-eye or a breathalyzer test not long ago. But in 2021, it’s true.

Don’t expect much movement between now and the onset of training camps in the summer.