Browns list 11 players as likely out due to injuries versus Giants

The Cleveland Browns will sit a majority of their starters today against the New York Giants. According to a report this morning, the Giants plan to do the same as they visit Cleveland today.

Not only will the Browns be without starters as a way of protecting them from getting injured but the team has also listed 11 players that are not expected to play due to injuries. Of those 11 players, five are dealing with hamstring issues.

Only a few of the players seem locked into 53-man roster spots, the others are losing a chance to prove that they belong on a team fighting for the playoffs. The team officially released this list this morning:

WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring)

S Grant Delpit (hamstring)

S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle)

CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring)

LB Tony Fields II (foot)

LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)

LB Jacob Phillips (biceps)

C Nick Harris (knee)

G Michael Dunn (back)

WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring)

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley (neck)

Phillips is the most interesting name. Reportedly, the linebacker could miss the season with a biceps injury but the team may want to keep him on the initial 53-man roster. By doing so, Cleveland could then place him on injured reserve with the ability to bring him back late in the season if he is able to heal quickly.

Schwartz and Delpit seemed to have roster spots locked in while Harris and Dunn are more likely than not to make the team. The rest of the list are fighting for their roster lives and injuries could hold them back from the team’s initial 53-man roster.