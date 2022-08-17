Browns linked with multiple players in trade speculation piece

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns continue to be the center of the NFL drama with QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline still up in the air almost two months after Judge Sue Robinson’s hearing completion. There have been rumors that QB Jimmy Garoppolo could come in if Watson is out for the entire season.

Even RB Kareem Hunt asked for a trade and didn’t practice in team drills for a day.

A lot of drama and we are still almost a month away from the team’s season kicking off.

All around the NFL, teams will work to get their rosters down to their initial 53-man group. One way that will happen is through trades especially some on the lower end of rosters.

Pro Football Focus posted an article with 10 potential trade candidates and, not surprisingly, Cleveland was connected to quite a few of the names. First, Hunt and Garoppolo were mentioned. Hunt was given a fifth-round trade value with Buffalo, New Orleans and Philadelphia all listed as possible fits.

Interestingly, PFF believes that Garoppolo will be released soon which would open him up to sign with any team he wants including the Browns. Seattle is also listed as a potential fit. Not having to give up trade assets and being able to negotiate a lower salary could make former second rounder more interesting to teams.

Finally, Lynn Bowden Jr. from the Miami Dolphins was listed as a fit to come to Cleveland. The versatile wide receiver, running back and kick returner was a third-round pick in 2020. After 28 receptions for 211 yards as a rookie, the Youngstown, Ohio native missed last season with a hamstring injury.

Bowden could help replace the injured Jakeem Grant and PFF assigned him a seventh-round trade value.

The Browns could be very active in the ramp-up to opening the season with their initial 53-man roster. Trades could just be one part of that process.

