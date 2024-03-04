Browns linked to Bears QB Justin Fields as his trade market cools

For the second time this offseason, Chicago Bears and former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been linked to the Cleveland Browns.

First, it was ESPN’s Seth Walder who predicted the Browns would be to trade for the former first round pick. Now, it is The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak who has written about the fit between Cleveland and Fields.

And it’s not a coincidence that he writes this the day after the NFL Scouting Combine ended.

Here is what Solak had to say:

“We know that Cleveland is interested in mobile quarterbacks. (Josh Dobbs, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were all either in camp or starting games for them last season.) We know that analytically minded general manager Andrew Berry should always be interested in high-upside gambles at the quarterback position. And we know that new OC Ken Dorsey has worked with a big-bodied, physical QB runner before in Buffalo with Josh Allen. The fit is good. If there isn’t a clear starting job available for Fields on the open market, I think the Browns are a good option for his career and for their future.”

Let’s face it. The Bears are not going to get a Day 2 pick for Fields. He will still get traded as Chicago is going to take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, but their price will likely come in way below asking price.

What is the risk of using a Day 3 pick, especially in a draft class with the lowest number of prospects in it, even if it just for one year of Fields?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire