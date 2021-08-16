Browns legend Dick Schafrath passes away at age of 84

The Cleveland Browns announced today that legendary offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away at the age of 84.

Schafrath is inducted into the Browns Legend club in 2003. A Wooster, Ohio native and former Ohio State Buckeye, the Browns selected him in the second round of the 1959 NFL draft.

Most known for the three Hall of Fame running backs he blocked for, Jim Brown, Bobby Mitchell and Leroy Kelly, Schafrath was nicknamed “The Mule.”

Doug Dieken shared his thoughts on his former teammate:

“I played behind Dick for one season and he was just a pleasure to be around. Not a lot of guys would have taken me under their wing the way he did. He was a great player. His credentials merit the Hall of Fame, but he was also a first class person.”

As did former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas:

“Some of the NFL’s all-time greats lined up in that spot (left tackle for the Browns) – from Lou Groza to Dick Schafrath to Doug Dieken. Dick helped set the standard for left tackles in the NFL, and I am truly saddened to hear of his passing.”

The Browns Wire extends its condolences to the friends and family of Dick Schafrath.