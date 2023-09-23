Browns legend Bernie Kosar says Deshaun Watson, not coaches, should own first play

Sep. 23—Bernie Kosar, the Browns quarterback from 1985-93, has a podcast with former cornerback Hanford "Top Dawg" Dixon titled "Bernie Kosar Show/w Hanford Dixon."

In this week's edition Kosar said the first play of the game in Pittsburgh, a short pass from Watson that glanced off the hands of tight end Harrison Bryant, and was intercepted then returned 30 yards for a touchdown by Alex Highsmith, never would have happened when he was playing.

Bernie wants @deshaunwatson to take more control over the offensive philosophy #DawgPound

"My coaches had no say on what the first play was. I handled it. It was my game." — @BernieKosarQB pic.twitter.com/vcnat3ys1W

— Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon (@BernieKosarShow) September 21, 2023

"I obsessed on the first play of the game, all the time, in big games, and oh my God, on the road this is imperatively more important," Kosar said. "This is philosophically what I believe in. The creativity of trying to ease your way into it — I don't buy into it.

"I would love to talk with Deshaun. I loved my coaches. A lot of them (have passed away), so I'm not trying to talk smack with them. They had no say on what the first play was. I handled it. It was my game. And if Deshaun has that in him — that's the type of leadership I think we're looking for right now."

A team's first drive of a game is scripted, which is why the play resulting in the interception in Pittsburgh was so perplexing. Bryant stopped as though he expected Watson to throw to a particular spot just five yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Watson threw the pass as though he expected Bryant to continue his pass route by running toward the left sideline. It would have been a safe high-percentage way to start the game if the pass had been completed.

"We obviously didn't connect on that play," is all Stefanski would say. "Combination of things, but those are the things that I have a ton of trust in our guys and our quarterback and our pass receivers that we will connect on those. But that was unfortunate.

"Obviously, you call those plays trying to move the football, and it's disappointing when it goes the other way. But the bottom line is we have to overcome those."

The Browns did overcome the interception, but did not overcome Watson's third turnover resulting in the Watt touchdown.