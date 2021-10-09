The Browns will be without their starting left tackle on Sunday.

After previously listing left tackle Jedrick Wills as questionable with an ankle injury, the Browns announced this afternoon that Wills has been ruled out and will not make the trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.

With Wills out, the Browns will turn either to Blake Hance or James Hudson III to start at left tackle against Joey Bosa and the Chargers.

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites against the Browns in a game that may have significant playoff implications in the AFC.

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills ruled out for Sunday at Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk