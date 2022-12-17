If you were busy watching the Vikings beat the Colts in the greatest comeback in NFL history, let us catch you up on what you’ve missed in the Ravens-Browns game.

The short answer: Not much.

The Browns lead the Ravens 3-0, after Cleveland kicked a field goal early in the second quarter following a scoreless first quarter.

The Ravens marched down to the Browns’ 7-yard line early in the game but were stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1. Tyler Huntley started the game 3-for-3 passing, but for only six yards. Deshaun Watson is 8-for-10 for 58 yards.

Browns lead Ravens 3-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk