Browns lead 34-10 after Nick Chubb 70-yard touchdown, second Joe Burrow interception

The Browns are making a living off of turnovers and explosive plays against the Bengals.

They’ve got both in the third quarter, and have now built a 34-10 lead.

After a punt had Cleveland start its second drive of the third quarter at the 30-yard line, running back Nick Chubb took a handoff 70 yards for a touchdown. It was Chubb’s longest run of the season and gave the Browns a 31-10 lead.

Then Cleveland forced a third turnover, with cornerback Denzel Ward tipping a pass that safety John Johnson intercepted and returned to Cincinnati’s 8-yard line. Ja’Marr Chase was the intended receiver. He was also Burrow’s intended target on Ward’s 99-yard pick six in the first quarter.

Cleveland had third-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but running back D’Ernest Johnson’s false start backed the Browns up to the 6. Quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t have anyone open on third down and fired it out of the end zone. Chase McLaughlin hit a 24-yard field goal to give the Browns a 34-10 lead.

The Browns announced cornerback Greedy Williams has been downgraded to out with his shoulder injury. The issue is with the same shoulder that kept him out for all of the 2020 season.

