Browns lead 14-0 at half, with Conner, Smith-Schuster out for Steelers

The Steelers have won four in a row. They have some work to do if they are going to make it five in a row, but as bad as it is, it could be worse.

The Steelers have ruled out receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with a concussion and running back James Conner, who aggravated his shoulder injury.

Cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and linebacker Ola Adeniyi (concussion) also will not return, the team announced.

The Browns dominated the Steelers in the first half, outgaining them 182 to 104, but they lead only 14-0.

Browns kicker Austin Siebert was wide right on a 45-yard field goal attempt, and the Browns missed a chance to fall on a Mason Rudolph fumble.

Baker Mayfield is 11-of-19 for 151 yards and a touchdown. He had a 42-yard completion to Odell Beckham and a 41-yard toss to KhaDarel Hodge, who entered the game with three career catches for 27 yards.

Beckham has three catches for 49 yards, while Jarvis Landry has caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

The only bad news for Cleveland came when safety Morgan Burnett, who has five tackles and an interception tonight, limped off with 1:26 remaining in the first half. Burnett has an Achilles’ injury and will not return.

The Steelers have had only two possessions end in Cleveland territory. One ended in a missed field goal and another on downs.