Browns: LB Matthew Adams leaves practice with trainer

Cleveland Browns training camp continues down in West Virginia as linebacker Matthew Adams left practice early with an injury on Tuesday. Notably, he was able to walk off the field himself meaning the injury may not be severe though there isn’t more information available currently.

Adams was an underrated signing this offseason but as a special teamer and not a traditional linebacker. The Browns brought in Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone to fix the awful unit the team has had the past few seasons. It would be a big blow to that unit if Adams is forced to miss significant time.

#Browns LB Matthew Adams walked off the field with trainer. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 25, 2023

