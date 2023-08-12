Browns LB Jacob Phillips out for season with torn pectoral

Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips will miss the entire 2023 season.

Phillips suffered a torn pectoral during Friday night's preseason game and will not be able to play this year, according to multiple reports.

It's the second straight season that Phillips has suffered a torn pec; he also was lost for the season when he suffered a torn pec in October.

Phillips has shown promise when healthy since the Browns drafted him in the third round in 2020, but injuries have derailed his career. He has played in just 20 NFL games, and at the end of his four-year rookie contract he will have missed 46 games.