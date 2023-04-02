Browns land WR Rashee Rice, LB DeMarvion Overshown in mock draft

We are now just over three weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft as the Cleveland Browns look to add depth to their roster. The team has filled massive holes on their roster at free safety, defensive tackle, defensive end, and wide receiver since the start of the new league year. This puts them in the position to take the best player available when the draft rolls around.

In a recent mock draft by Tankathon, they had the Browns using their first pick, the 74th overall pick, on Southern Methodist wide receiver Rashee Rice. They then came back and landed Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown with their second third rounder.

Wide receiver is firmly still on the table for the Browns, so the Rice selection makes sense. However, in this mock both Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott and Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims were still on the board and are players I have ranked much higher than Rice.

While linebacker is firmly on the table as well, Overshown is a WILL linebacker, a role already filled by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Tulane’s Dorian Williams was still on the board in this slot, as was Florida State’s versatile safety Jammie Robinson. That is the direction I would have taken.

The moral of the story, however: the Browns have flexibility entering the draft.

More Mock Drafts!

