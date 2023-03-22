Browns land under-utilized and former second round WR Elijah Moore

The Cleveland Browns finally add a talented wide receiver to their room through a trade with the New York Jets. Sending their 2023 second round pick (42 overall) to the Jets, the Browns get former second rounder Elijah Moore and New York’s third round pick (74 overall). The Browns will owe Moore under $2 million per year over the remaining two years of his contract. In a day surrounded by trade talks for Jerry Jeudy, the Browns land Moore instead.

Moore, while relatively unproductive with the Jets, had a great span in his rookie season when quarterback Zach Wilson was out of the lineup. He spent most of the season in the doghouse with the Jets in his second season after requesting a trade.

The talent is there, and for the cost of moving back 32 spots in the 2023 NFL Draft, this is a massive add for the Browns.

More Free Agency!

