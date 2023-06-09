Browns land two pass rushers in PFF’s top 10

The Cleveland Browns have wrapped up mandatory camp as they break for the summer until training camp kicks off next month. It has been an excellent offseason for general manager Andrew Berry who, on paper, has put together a really nice roster. PFF’s Trevor Sikkema believes that Cleveland’s pass rush should be particularly impressive, ranking two Browns defenders in the top 10 at the edge position.

Sikkema ranked Myles Garrett as the number one edge rusher in the league with Za’Darius Smith at number 10. Last season, the two pass rushers combined for 151 quarterback pressures and 26 sacks, even though Smith was dealing with an injury that limited him in the second half of the league’s schedule.

Smith will likely get even more opportunities to get to the quarterback as he will see fewer double teams and attention with Myles Garrett opposite him on the Browns’ defensive line. Teams will not be able to double-team both, so there will be some great chances for each to have impressive seasons.

