Browns land top WR and overhaul DL in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

While the Cleveland Browns do not have a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they do still have a bountiful amount of picks. With eight picks to play with the Browns have a tremendous opportunity to improve weak points at wide receiver and along their defensive line this offseason. While more established names may be found in free agency to add depth to their lineup, the Browns will look to add long-term and young names in the draft as well. As the Browns add defensive linemen Byron Young and Adetomiwa Adebawore in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, what other young talents can they add through the draft?

Round 2, Pick 42: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Browns Byron Young Adetomiwa Adebawore 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have to get more explosive in the passing attack. And the way to do that is to add a wide receiver who can exploit the deepest part of the field consistently. Here, they select the talented Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs with the 42nd overall pick in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Round 3, Pick 98: Byron Young, DT, Alabama

Browns Byron Young Adetomiwa Adebawore 2023 NFL Mock Draft

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama’s Byron Young is one of the most underrated players in the 2023 NFL Draft class, and if the NFL wants to let him slide deep into day two, then this would be a home run pick for the Browns. Expect the Browns to address the defensive tackle position with veterans in free agency, but they could very easily add young talent to the room in the draft as well.

Round 4, Pick 111: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

Browns Byron Young Adetomiwa Adebawore 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Using back-to-back picks on the defensive line here, the Browns now land the versatile Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore with their early fourth rounder. Adebawore can play big end across from Myles Garrett or kick inside to three-tech, giving new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plenty of ways to deploy his defense.

Round 4, Pick 126: Nick Herbig, EDGE/LB, Wisconsin

Browns Byron Young Adetomiwa Adebawore 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

If Nick Herbig were a couple of inches taller and ten pounds heavier he would be a surefire first round pick. Instead, he is a tweener off the edge who the NFL is going to have a hard time figuring out how to deploy. However, playing him at SAM linebacker where he can still attack off the edge in base formations, then allowing him to pin his ears back out wide on obvious passing situations would make Herbig quite the subpackage threat.

Round 5, Pick 142: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Browns Byron Young Adetomiwa Adebawore 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb enters the last year of getting guaranteed money on his contract, and Kareem Hunt is going elsewhere in free agency this offseason. While the Browns drafted a powerful, downhill runner in Jerome Ford a year ago, Tulane’s Tyjae Spears has the ceiling of a three-down back who can make a real impact in the passing game as well.

Round 5, Pick 144: Rashad Torrence II, S, Florida

Browns Byron Young Adetomiwa Adebawore 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns will likely be parting ways with both John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison this offseason, meaning Grant Delpit will be the only meaningful safety left on the roster. This may be a position they attack in free agency, but they add the young Florida safety here as well. As a bonus, Torrence can frequently rotate down and play in the slot as well.

Round 6, Pick 190: Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Browns Byron Young Adetomiwa Adebawore 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Greg Newsome II no longer wants to play in the slot, so that becomes an area of need for a team that runs nickel more than 70 percent of the time defensively. While Kei’Trel Clark is undersized, he is scrappy, long, and athletic. He will have to kick inside at the NFL level, and he may just fit perfectly into the slot for the Browns.

Round 7, Pick 231: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Browns Byron Young Adetomiwa Adebawore 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to add depth to their wide receiver room, the Browns now add a second wide receiver in the form of Ole Miss deep threat Jonathan Mingo. Build like an ox, Mingo is strong with the football in his hands and can consistently win at the catchpoint. Teams can never have too much depth in important positions.

