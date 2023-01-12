Browns land Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

As the Cleveland Browns head into the offseason in search of a new defensive coordinator, it also means we are fully into 2023 NFL Draft mode as well. In a recent mock draft by Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald, the Cleveland Browns address a position of need, landing speedy Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt with their second round pick.

Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best wide receiver after racking up nearly 1,300 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns on the season for the Volunteers. The Browns are looking to incorporate more chunk plays into their passing attack, and adding the 4.2 speed of Hyatt would certainly help with that.

