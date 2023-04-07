Browns land OT Matthew Bergeron, WR Tyler Scott in 2023 NFL Draft mock

Mock drafts are in excess as the 2023 NFL Draft is now just three weeks away. And in a recent one completed by Draft Wire, the Cleveland Browns went in an unorthodox direction. Most mock drafts have the Browns selecting a defensive tackle, defensive end, or wide receiver with the 74th overall pick. Still, this one has them selecting an offensive tackle in the form of Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron. They then return on the clock at 98 and take Cincinnati wide receiver, Tyler Scott.

The Browns have both of their offensive tackles under contract through 2024 as they are expected to pick up the fifth-year option of Jedrick Wills. Right tackle Jack Conklin was re-signed on essentially a two-year deal (guaranteed money on the four-year deal runs out after two) this season as well. The 2023 NFL Draft may be a bit too early to address this position.

Scott has the talent to go top-50 in a couple of weeks, but his average draft position is sitting at 72 right now according to Grinding the Mocks. Landing him at 98 would be highway robbery.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire