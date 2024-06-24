Browns land local explosive wide receiver in new 2025 NFL mock draft

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best rosters, from top to bottom, in the NFL heading into the 2024 season. A local wide receiver like Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka could surely help with that.

The team will likely extend Amari Cooper and has high hopes for the rest of the wide receiver room to grow and develop. However, with little proof in this group, they could still add more as they finally pick in the first round again next April. In the latest mock draft from Sports Illustrated, Cleveland lands the Ohio State star Egbuka in the first round.

“Looking at the roster, it is hard to match fit, need, and value in the middle of the first round. Offensive tackle could be a need, but the top-three are already off the board. Here, they make Emeka Egbuka their newest wide receiver instead. Amari Cooper is in the last year of his deal and holding out, the Browns just traded for and extended Jerry Jeudy. However, after those two names there is not a proven player in the room. They need more offensive firepower that Egbuka can provide.”

Some of his incredibly talented teammates have overshadowed Egbuka, but he is the real deal. One of the best route runners and a great athlete, the sky is the limit to what Egbuka could become in the NFL.

