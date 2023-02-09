Browns land a familiar face, just earlier, in a 2022 NFL Draft redo

We have officially hit the offseason, where there are no games to cover so the coverage gets a bit more creative. And that is just what ESPN did when they decided to re-draft the 2022 NFL Draft just a season later. In this scenario, the Cleveland Browns did not trade out of the 44th overall pick, but still landed the same familiar face in cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter had this to say about the selection:

“Emerson had a terrific rookie season for the Browns, winning a starting job out of camp opposite Denzel Ward. Cleveland would be happy to grab him again here, a round earlier. Emerson’s size and range allowed him to hang with some of the top wideouts in the league. With Ward, Emerson and 2021 first-round pick Greg Newsome, Cleveland would boast a foundational cornerback trio that is young, versatile and prolific.”

