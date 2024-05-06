Browns land explosive Texas WR in way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft

With the 2024 NFL draft long gone, there are a handful of maniacs who are already writing way too early 2025 NFL mock drafts. Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy is one of them as he has the Cleveland Browns selecting Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond with their first first round pick in three years.

Bond has not yet taken a snap for the Longhorns, transferring from the University of Alabama this past offseason. Seeing his first significant action with the Crimson Tide in 2024, Bond racked up 668 yards and four touchdowns on 48 catches.

The Browns need a wide receiver, even after trading Day 3 picks for Jerry Jeudy and selecting Jamari Thrash in the fifth round at the end of April. Both Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore are slated for free agency, so the selection of a wide receiver makes a great deal of sense.

However, hopefully, they select one with a bit more production and proven playmaking ability than Bond has at this point.

