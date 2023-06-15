Browns land 3 players on CBS Sports Pete Prisco’s NFL top 100

The Cleveland Browns did not find collective success in 2022, finishing last in the AFC North. However, the likes of defensive end Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, and offensive guard Joel Bitonio all achieved All-Pro honors for their efforts. And they all landed on CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco’s top 100 list heading into the 2023 season.

So just how high did the likes of Garrett, Chubb, and Bitonio land in Prisco’s rankings? Take a look here as we also hit on one player who was named as an honorable mention, and a couple who may have been snubbed from the list.

Honorable Mention: CB Denzel Ward

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

49. OG Joel Bitonio

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

“On a Browns line hit by injuries last season, he was the steady force, starting all 17 games. He is equally good in the run game as in pass protection.”

33. RB Nick Chubb

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

“Chubb had his best season in 2022, rushing for a career-high 1,525 yards while scoring 13 touchdowns. He continues to be the focal point of the Cleveland offense.”

5. Myles Garrett

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

“He tied for second in the league in sacks with 16 and remains one of the most dominant edge players in the league. Now that they’ve added some pass-rush help, his numbers might be even better this season.”

Any snubs?

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It feels unlikely that there are 100 better players in the NFL than one that consistently is in the upper echelon in pressures year in and year out. New Browns pass rusher Za’Darius Smith was snubbed from the list.

Based on last season, quarterback Deshaun Watson did not deserve to be on the list of the top 100 players in the NFL. However, if he returns to form, he will be much higher than just in the top 100 next offseason.

