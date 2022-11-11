Browns land 3 on PFF’s midseason All-Pro Team

We are at the midway point of the 2022 season, and publications are beginning to release midseason awards based on performances in the first half of the season. We did it here at Browns Wire, and now PFF has released their midseason All-Pro team as well. And the Cleveland Browns landed three players on their First Team All-Pro squad at this point in the season.

The three players on the list are entirely predictable too as they have been mainstays on the Browns for half of a decade. Let’s take a look at those players, what PFF said about them, and where they stack up against their colleagues around the NFL.

List

Browns vs. Dolphins: How does Cleveland slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

Browns vs. Dolphins: How does Cleveland slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

RB Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 31 0017

The best running back on the planet according to Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb lands as the First-Team running back on PFF’s list as well. Already at double-digit touchdowns and just 29 yards behind Henry for the league lead in yards, Chubb is going to hit career-high marks across the board.

On pace for new marks in carries, yards, and touchdowns, Chubb has been the catalyst for the Cleveland offense. Do not expect that to slow down as the Browns face a crucial three-game span up next on their schedule. Chubb currently sits with a 91.1 PFF grade.

DE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns Panthers Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett is PFF’s highest-graded player in the entire NFL at this point in the season. And fans of this football team have the audacity week in and week out to question whether or not he is making an impact on the field for the Browns.

In just seven games, Garrett has racked up 7.5 sacks, is back in the race for Defensive Player of the Year, and is single-handily carrying a defensive line otherwise full of tree stumps. He sits with a PFF grade of 94.4 through the midway point of the season.

Story continues

They will need another excellent showing from Garrett to slow down the potent offense of the Miami Dolphins.

OG Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Garrett is not the only highest-graded player according to PFF. Guard Joel Bitonio is also PFF’s highest-graded offensive player in the NFL as well, landing him on their First-Team All-Pro list. Tied with long snapper Charley Hughlett for the longest-tenured member of the Browns, Bitonio has been a consistent threat every single year of his NFL career.

This season has been more of the same for Bitonio, grading out with an elite 91.3 grade according to PFF. With Wyatt Teller potentially returning to the field this week, the Browns may get their guard-ians back in full force against the Dolphins this week.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire