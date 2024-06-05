Browns: Do you know difference between OTA’s & mini-camp?

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Browns players will wrap up Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week in Berea and start mini-camp next week.

While many football fans know the difference, some might be wondering…what are the differences as teams prepare for the upcoming season?

First, OTAs are voluntary while mini-camp is mandatory. Players can be fined for not showing up to mini-camp — those fines start at $12,000 if the first day is missed, and then double for each additional day missed.

While both are practices, mini-camp is considered more robust.

“But, OTAs are crucial for new players and new coaches who are learning new plays and schemes,” said FOX 8’s John Sabol.

Mini-camp days are longer, allowing teams up to 10 hours a day for practices and classroom work.

According to the NFL’s differences between OTAs and mini-camp, “OTAs are 10-day offseason programs that are designed to help players improve through in-person meetings and classroom instruction, with less on-field practice. Minicamps are…three-day workouts.”

Players don’t wear pads at either type of practice but do wear helmets. No physical contact like tackling is allowed, although even at OTAs the offense and defense run through plays with each other.

The NFL requires that media be allowed in to certain days of OTAs and get more access during mini-camp to show fans what’s happening.

Training camp, when hitting and tackling are allowed with pads, starts in mid- to late-July.

