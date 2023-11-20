Browns knock off arch-rival Steelers on last-second field goal

For the second straight week, the Cleveland Browns beat an AFC North division rival with a last-second field goal.

>>Browns lose QB Deshaun Watson to season-ending shoulder surgery

Dustin Hopkins’ 34-yard with two seconds helped the Browns to a 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson drove Cleveland down the field with 1:18 left by completing four passes.

Offense was a premium in this game as neither team gained over 300 yards of total offense.

Cleveland outgained Pittsburgh, 259-249. Myles Garrett had two sacks.

The Browns improved to 7-3 overall and are a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

>>Browns rally to beat Ravens on last-second field goal

Jerome Ford got Cleveland on the board with a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Hopkins followed with a 25-yard field goal right before halftime to put them ahead, 10-0, at halftime.

Pittsburgh scored their first points of the game on a 74-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Warren on the second play of the second half to narrow the deficit to 10-7.

Chris Boswell tied it at 10-10 with a 28-yard field with 7:40 remaining.

The Browns defense got crucial stops, including a three-and-out with less than 1:30 remaining.

>>Browns blank Cardinals for 1st shutout since 2007

Thompson-Robinson completed a 15-yard pass to Elijah Moore and then hit Amari Cooper for eight yards on second and five to move the chains with 48 seconds left. He then found David Njoku for 11 yards to the Steeler 26-yard line.

Cleveland drove to Pittsburgh’s 17-yard line with five seconds left to set up Hopkins’ winning kick.

The Browns’ next game will be Sunday, November 19, when they play at Denver.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

Photo contributed by Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns