Browns are the king of rollover cap space heading into 2023 offseason

The NFL hasn’t set the 2023 salary cap yet but teams have declared their unused 2022 number that will rollover. The Cleveland Browns once again have rolled over a large amount which is something they have done every year with Andrew Berry as they trek toward free agency. The team will rollover $27.5 million to next year’s cap room number.

Most believe that next year’s cap will exceed 220 million and even with the rollover the Browns don’t have much room. However, the OBR’s Jack Duffin has shown just how easily and quickly Berry can create space. If there’s a trait Andrew Berry hangs his hat on it’s his ability to manipulate the cap and open up money to build the roster.

Updated #Browns 2023 cap space NFL Cap $225m

Currently Cap $1,940,660 (inc rollover) JJ3 June 1st Cut +$9.75m

Watson Restructure +$35,936,000 AJ Green ERFA -~$2.629m

Stille ERFA -$0.87m

8 Draft Picks -~$8m Cap Space $36,127,660💰

(51/53 players)https://t.co/3oJlmTaHnL — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) January 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire