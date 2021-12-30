Browns kicking job up for grabs between three kickers on roster

The Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL season is far from settled at this point. While they do not control their own playoff destiny, they could by the time Monday Night Football kicks off. They also could be eliminated from playoff contention by the start of their next game.

It isn’t just the playoffs that are unsettled for the Browns. Their roster has been in constant flux due to injuries, poor performance and COVID-19 protocols. Both COVID and poor performance has directly impacted the team’s specialist.

Jamie Gillan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list which led to the team signing Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt did such a good job that Gillan was released when he was eligible to come off the COVID list.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin has had his struggles this year as well and was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. His replacement came off the team’s practice squad but Chris Naggar missed an extra point early in the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With McLaughlin still on the COVID list and Naggar’s performance Saturday, the team worked out three kickers Wednesday. They ended up signing Chris Blewitt to their practice squad.

While talking to the media Thursday, head coach Kevin Stefanski hinted at a kicking competition:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said they'll see how practice goes before declaring a starting kicker with Chase McLaughlin, Chris Naggar and Chris Blewitt all on the roster. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 30, 2021

With McLaughlin still not able to practice, that competition is between Naggar and Blewitt. If McLaughlin is activated, it is possible that the team releases one of those two from the practice squad. It is also possible, like Gillan, that McLaughlin is released after being activated.

Right now, a lot is up in the air in Cleveland including who will be responsible for kickoffs, extra points and field goals. The Browns have been seeking consistency in that role since Phil Dawson’s time with the team.