Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is healthy and ready for 2024

After suffering a hamstring injury, Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the end of the season, including the playoff game. But he is fully recovered and ready to get back on the field for the Browns this fall after the team traded a seventh-round pick for the veteran at the end of training camp last year.

Some people questioned the move to acquire a player who had just lost a kicking competition, but the trade ended up being great for Cleveland. In October, Hopkins set an NFL record as the first player to make a 50+ yard field goal in five straight games. Hopkins also set a team record for the most field goals made in a single season for the Browns.

Hopkins will definitely be the kicker in Cleveland this year, but the team also made an exciting decision to bring back former draft pick Cade York to training camp and likely land on the practice squad.

