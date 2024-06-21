Browns Kevin Stefanski praises off-season improvement of WR Cedric Tillman

Third-round pick Cedric Tillman’s rookie year didn’t go according to plan for the Cleveland Browns. He struggled to adjust to the changes in the NFL. He wasn’t asked to run a diverse route tree at Tennessee, which showed as he struggled, especially on choice routes.

But it is hard to argue his talent if he can get the playbook down. He has some nice physical gifts that you can’t teach. His size and athleticism combo is impressive, and he could grow into a solid number two on this team.

In a recent ESPN article from Daniel Oyefusi, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Tillman’s work and the improvement he has seen as a result.

“I don’t believe Ced missed a day of the offseason program… He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that. And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass.”

Tillman will be in a crowded room but will be leaned on if there are any injuries at the position and it sounds like he is moving in the right direction to be ready if called on.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire