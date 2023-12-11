Browns, Kevin Stefanski become first team since 2015 to win with four different quarterbacks

The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski have accomplished something that no team has done since the Houston Texans in 2015.

Dealing with injuries and backup quarterbacks all season, the Browns are the first team in nearly a decade to win a game with four different quarterbacks in the same season. With all of Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and now Joe Flacco getting in on the action, Stefanski has found a way to cater a game plan to various arms to get his team to 8-5 on the year.

Bill O’Brien and the Texans did so with two former Cleveland quarterbacks on his roster that year. Brian Hoyer and Brandon Weeden won games for the Texans that year, in addition to contributions from Ryan Mallett and T.J. Yates. The Texans made the playoffs in 2015 as a result of finding ways to grind out wins.

And the Browns are on the same trajectory this year, currently holding the fifth seed in the AFC.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire