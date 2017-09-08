Browns make Kevin Hogan their backup quarterback

Cody Kessler entered Browns training camp as the starting quarterback.

He’s entering the regular season as their No. 3.

Via Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Browns coach Hue Jackson announced that Hogan would be the backup to DeShone Kizer when the Browns play the Steelers Sunday.

Hogan appeared in four games for the Browns last year, while Kessler actually started eight games (losing all eight). Coupled with the rookie Kizer, that means they have no NFL wins on their quarterback depth chart.

Which seems kind of appropriate, actually.