Browns jump out to 7-0 lead over Dolphins

Cleveland has picked up right where it left off before the bye week, scoring on the first possession to take a 7-0 lead over Miami.

The Browns got off to a hot start with a 48-yard kick return by Jerome Ford that put Cleveland at its 47-yard line to start. Then on the first play, quarterback Jacoby Brissett launched a deep ball to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on the left sideline that was caught for a 38-yard gain.

The Dolphins gifted the Browns a couple of first downs in the red zone, as a neutral-zone infraction gave Cleveland first-and-goal at the 4 instead of third-and-4 at the 9. Then defensive pass interference in the end zone put the ball at the 1-yard line.

But the Browns didn’t just pound it in with running back Nick Chubb. Brissett faked it to the running back then hit tight end Harrison Bryant for a short touchdown to take the early lead.

Cleveland scored in four plays and took just 2:47 off the clock.

