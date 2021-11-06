The Steelers weren’t happy about it when Browns defensive lineman Jordan Elliott wasn’t flagged for roughing the passer on kicker Chris Boswell on Sunday when the Steelers attempted a fake field goal. They won’t be happy to learn that Elliott wasn’t fined, either.

The NFL surprisingly did not fine Elliott for roughing the passer, even though the hit appeared to be exactly the kind of blow to the head that the league says it is trying to take out of the game.

Boswell suffered a concussion when he took the hit after throwing a pass on a fake field goal. It looked like the kind of hit that would have drawn a flag if it had been on a quarterback, and the NFL’s roughing the passer rules make no distinctions between quarterbacks and anyone else: All passers are protected, without regard for what position they play. The only exception to the roughing the passer rule is on an illegal forward pass beyond the line of scrimmage.

But Elliott wasn’t flagged and wasn’t fined, so he got off scot-free.

Browns’ Jordan Elliott not fined for hit that concussed Steelers kicker Chris Boswell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk