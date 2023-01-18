Browns get Jim Schwartz a new DT in Gervon Dexter in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

After the hiring of Jim Schwartz as their next defensive coordinator, the Cleveland Browns now have to prioritize a position he loves to isolate against the pass: defensive tackle. While they can do this during free agency, look for the Browns to add another young name in the 2023 NFL Draft as well after adding Perrion Winfrey a year ago. Here in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, the Browns do just that with their first round pick in the form of Florida’s Gervon Dexter.

With eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, what damage can the Browns do and what talent can they add to their roster? Here is a mock draft as the Browns welcome their new defensive coordinator.

Round 2, Pick 42: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

While Gervon Dexter is not the most refined prospect, there is no doubting the raw potential he harnesses. He is one of the most explosive defensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft class who can convert speed-to-power at a high level when he gets into the chest of blockers.

He checks every guardrail box for the Browns, and with the guidance of Jim Schwartz, Dexter can turn into a monster along the defensive interior for the Browns. They land him here with the 42nd overall pick in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Round 3, Pick 98: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

The Browns need a field stretcher. They have a solid duo in Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but they have to get better at taking the top off of opposing defenses. They seek to accomplish that goal here by selecting Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims as their third rounder.

Mims averaged a massive 20 yards per reception throughout his career with the Sooners and is going to run in the 4.3s when he tests at the combine. He tracks the ball well, has strong and soft hands, and is a threat to break angles in the open field with the football in his hands.

He would compliment this corps well.

Round 4, Pick 110: Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan

The Browns will not be bringing back Jadeveon Clowney, and Chase Winovich is also set for free agency. Even if they have high hopes for Alex Wright with a new defensive line coach and a full offseason under a professional development program, they will need more depth at the bookends of their defensive line.

Michigan’s Mike Morris is a mammoth of a defensive end who can play inside or out for the Browns as they look to build around Myles Garrett under Schwartz. During his 2022 campaign, Morris racked up 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the Wolverines.

Round 4, Pick 125: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Pound-for-pound, Florida State Jammie Robinson is one of the toughest players in this 2023 NFL Draft class despite being listed at just 5-foot-11 and 199 pounds. He can align in single-high looks, two-high looks, in the box, and the slot for a defensive coordinator. This versatility is an asset to Jim Schwartz.

He finished his 2022 campaign with the Seminoles with 99 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception. As the Browns are likely to part with both John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison, look for the safety room to get a massive facelift.

Round 5, Pick 140: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Depending on the simulator, South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft has been mocked anywhere between the third and fifth round in mock drafts. Using the Mock Draft Database’s simulator, we nabbed him here in the fifth round.

Kraft is the third-best tight end in this class behind only Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Georgia’s Darnell Washington. He has ideal size and hands, shows the ability to be a dependable blocker, and can even make magic happen with the ball in his hands after the catch as well.

Round 5, Pick 142: Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin

Nick Herbig is among the most productive pass rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, at 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, there is little shot a team will draft him in the top 65. Like Joe Schobert and Zack Baun before him, Herbig is going to drop due to his size.

However, there is certainly a role at the NFL level for Herbig. Deploying him as a SAM linebacker and a situational pass rusher, Herbig has the potential to be a sub-package dream after racking up 20 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over the last two seasons for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Round 6, Pick 189: Jay Ward, S, LSU

The Browns are going to see two safeties walk out the door, so it makes sense to see two more walk in. After selecting Robinson earlier in this mock, the Browns come back here and add Jay Ward, who brings some nickel versatility as well.

Finishing his LSU career with six interceptions and 17 passes defended for the Tigers. Backend versatility is never a bad thing to have, and with Johnson III and Harrison both departing, Ward gives that to the Browns here.

Round 7, Pick 230: Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke

The Browns drafted Herbig as a situational pass rusher and SAM linebacker earlier in this draft, and now they take a low-risk flier on a productive and long linebacker out of Duke in Shaka Heyward.

Heyward finishes his career at Duke with back-to-back seasons of over 90 tackles from the second level. In 2022, he racked up another six tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions for the Blue Devils.

