Browns Jedrick Wills downgraded to out for Week 5

The Cleveland Browns not only will be without backup Chris Hubbard, reportedly going to miss the rest of the season due to surgery, but starting left tackle Jedrick Wills has now also been ruled out by the team. Wills was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wills did not practice at all this week which made his questionable designation seem optimistic.

Wills initially hurt his ankle in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs but started each of the next three games. Despite being able to start, the Browns left tackle was pulled from each of those games due to problems with his ankle.

Both Blake Hance and rookie James Hudson III have replaced Wills over the last three weeks. The initial belief is that Hance will get the start over Hudson in Week 5.

The Chargers come in 3 – 1, playing very well against good competition. The Browns also bring a 3 – 1 record on the road to California.

Star defensive end Joey Bosa will often line up across from whoever Cleveland runs out at left tackle. On the year, Bosa has 2.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

The Browns could look to be cautious with a lot of runs to protect Baker Mayfield given the loss of their top two left tackles.

Without Wills and Hubbard and Mayfield, reportedly, dealing with an injury, Cleveland has a tough road test in Week 5. The team will need big games from their rushing attack and their dynamic defense to pull out a victory. Thankfully, both of those parts have been clicking for the Browns recently.