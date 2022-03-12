Jarvis Landry is on the trading block.

Shortly after the Browns agreed to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cowboys, the Browns also gave Landry permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports.

With Cooper slated to cost $20 million against the Browns’ salary cap, the $16.4 million cap hit for Landry is apparently more than the Browns are willing to spend at the wide receiver position.

Last year Landry missed five games and had career-low numbers of 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns. Whether the Browns can find any takers for his big contract remains to be seen.

Browns give Jarvis Landry permission to seek trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk