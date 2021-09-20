Browns' Jarvis Landry considered week to week with sprained MCL, coach Kevin Stefanski says

The Browns will likely need to weather the storm Sunday against the Chicago Bears without one of their best players and leaders on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered week to week with a sprained medial collateral ligament, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday on Zoom.

Stefanski stopped short of ruling out Landry for the Browns (1-1) against the Bears (1-1), but the "week to week" label indicates Landry is not expected to play and could miss multiple games.

Landry suffered the knee injury on the second play from scrimmage in a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans in Sunday's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Every Time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future 👿👿👿 #Offline — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) September 20, 2021

Stefanski was noncommittal about whether three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will make his 2021 debut against the Bears, but Stefanski said Beckham's situation is not dependent on the availability of Landry or anyone else.

In the Browns' opener, wide receiver Jarvis Landry had five catches on five targets for 71 yards and rushed twice for 13 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown.

